Ondo govt links naming ceremonies to 29 deaths from ” Monkey Tail” consumption

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Government has confirmed that 29 people died from the consumption of local herbal alcoholic mixtures, commonly called “monkey tail” in Odigbo council area of the state.

Health Commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, said weekend that there were 60 suspected cases linked to two naming ceremonies.

He said the fatality rate stands at 48.3 percent, with 95 percent of victims being males between ages 16 and 55.

“The current line list contains 60 suspected cases, of whom 29 have unfortunately died, 3 persons are on admission, while the remaining 27 are under observation,” he said.

“This represents a provisional case-fatality ratio of approximately 48.3 percent.

“The majority, 95%, of those affected are males, with ages ranging from 16 to 55 years.”

The Commissioner said the cases were identified principally in New Town, Odole, Okele and Orita Odigbo in Odigbo Ward, and subsequently in Araromi Obu.

“A further suspected case has been reported from Oniparaga and is under surveillance.

Ajaka explained that the drink was not procured by the families that hosted the ceremonies.

“The family that held the naming ceremony, the story is not that the baby was involved.

” Somebody, not even the parents, procured this substance from somewhere and brought it for people to merry. That’s it, and from merry-making to the other side.”

He said some victims died very fast: “It is a rapid thing. Some people died within two hours. At least, most of them died within 24 hours. It is as serious as that.”

The Commissioner said the State Rapid Response Team has collected 36 biological specimens including blood and urine from affected persons.

“Samples of the suspected alcoholic substances were also secured for toxicological investigation.

“The laboratory and toxicological findings will be critical in determining the specific agent involved,” Ajaka said, adding that all cases remain classified as suspected until the toxic agent is confirmed.

He said law-enforcement agencies have commenced investigations and several suspects have been taken into custody.

“Anyone found to have deliberately produced, adulterated or distributed poisonous substances will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” he warned.

Ajaka said the state has activated a coordinated emergency response led by the Ministry of Health, with LG authorities, traditional institutions, and security and regulatory agencies.

He urged residents to remain calm, avoid alcoholic substances from unlicensed sources, report suspicious products and illnesses, and seek medical attention immediately when symptoms occur.

“We will ensure that the findings of the investigation are communicated transparently to the public as soon as they become available,” the Commissioner assured.