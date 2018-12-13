Bauchi secondary school students caught ‘wedding’ selves with N500 as bride price

…Male students pay N500 as bride price

…Classmates contribute for refreshments

…School shut by state govt.

A secondary School in Bauchi state, Sa’adu Zungur Model Primary and Secondary School, has been shut by the state government after secondary students of the school were caught allegedly performing wedding ceremonies for themselves.

The students who are not yet adults, according to reports, were having a “wedding ceremony” within the school premises when they were caught by their teachers.

The ‘wedding’ required the male students paying N500 as bride price to their ‘would-be wife’ while other class mates contributed for refreshments.

The alleged ‘wedding’ was between male and female (SS) 2 students of the school.

Many of such ceremonies have, according to reports, been taking place in the school for long without the notice of the school’s authorities.

However, the bubble burst last week when some teachers had rushed to one of the classes after hearing cheering noises, which turned out to be jubilation from some of the students who had gathered to celebrate the ‘wedding’ of a newly ‘wed student couple.’

The teachers, who were shocked by their discovery, immediately reported the matter to the school principal, Mallam Ahmed Zailani, who later reported the incident to the Ministry of Education.

Following the report, the Commissioner for Education, Nuhu Gidado, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, last Friday, ordered the closure of the school until a report from a committee set up to investigate the matter comes up with its recommendations.

The order closing the school was made known in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Communications to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Yakubu Adamu.

Source: The Nigerian Tribune