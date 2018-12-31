40-yr-old man rapes neighbour’s daughter

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter.

It was learned that the incident happened at about 10p.m., Saturday, at Obawole area of Ifako Ijaiye Lagos, while the victim (names withheld) was sleeping in her parents’ apartment.

It was gathered that the victim’s father had gone out, leaving the key to their apartment at a designated place.

The suspect, identified simply as John, allegedly stole the key from where it was kept, gained access into the apartment and had carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old.

While he was on it, the girl woke up.

Victim’s story

Explaining, she said: “I felt the weight of someone on me while asleep and woke up, only to discover it was Mr John. I tried to push him away but couldn’t.

“As I made attempt to scream, he covered my mouth with his hands. As he was leaving, I discovered he was naked. I cried until my father came back and I reported the incident to him.”

The matter was, thereafter, reported at Iju-Ishaga Police Division consequent upon which the suspect was arrested.

Police sources hinted that the suspect would be arraigned in court immediately after investigation.