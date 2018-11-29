UPU floats mfb

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, is set to float a Micro Finance bank for Urhobo communities in Delta State.

President General, of the apex Urhobo body, Olorogun Moses Taiga disclosed this yesterday at the end of a meeting of the national executive of the body and President-Generals of Urhobo communities in Uvwie, Delta State.

Taiga said the micro finance bank would commence operation in the second quarter of next year, adding that Urhobo communities would own a minimum of 40 percent shares.

He said UPU will also invest in the acquisition of shares from the bank.

“The concept of the bank is to promote empowerment programmes in our communities.

“When something is established properly, it will succeed. The 24 kingdoms will own 40 percent of the shares. It is their own. UPU will own minimum shares.

“The Urhobo would own shares. It would not charge much interest. It is for women and youths. It will reduce unemployment.”