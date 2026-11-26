By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says Wesley Fofana has apologised for giving an unauthorised interview in which he laughed about the penalty miss that knocked the club out of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, Alonso said the matter had been addressed and Fofana would be available to play.

“We have addressed that with him and for sure it was unfortunate. He has apologised. He knows it wasn’t the right moment. The content wasn’t right,” Alonso said.

“We are here to take things seriously and he said it wouldn’t be repeated. We know it’s something we don’t want and they are not going to be repeated.”

In the interview with French YouTuber Zack Nani, Fofana said he could “laugh about” the penalty miss. The defender also spoke about having considered retiring from football during one of his spells out with injury at Chelsea.

Alonso also urged his players to respond to their 4-1 defeat by Leeds, saying they had failed to meet the standards required to compete.

“On Saturday, we missed not just players but many basics to compete in the game. That’s been clear during the week,” he said.

“We talked about having those basics to compete, to know what it takes to be ready for each game and we will need that tomorrow.”

He said the defeat had been analysed but should not be forgotten.

“The idea is that we don’t forget. In the future, we’ll say those standards are not acceptable at this level.”