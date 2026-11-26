By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Saturday conduct a mock test of its voter accreditation technology in Ondo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise will take place in 406 polling units across the state’s 18 local government areas between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

INEC said the exercise was designed to assess the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and identify potential technical challenges ahead of the general elections.

In a statement, the Deputy Director and Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Olayinka Ogunseye, said two polling units had been selected from each of the 203 registration areas in the state.

The Commission explained that the test would assess how the BVAS performs under different conditions and enable it to address any technical issues identified before the elections.

INEC stressed that the exercise was not an election, adding that no voter would cast a ballot for any candidate or political party.

It urged residents of the affected polling units, community leaders, political parties, civil society organisations and journalists to cooperate with its officials to ensure a successful exercise.

The Commission also cautioned against the spread of rumours and fake news, urging residents to obtain election-related information only through its official communication channels.

It said the mock accreditation exercise was part of its early preparations to ensure the smooth deployment of technology and the conduct of credible elections in 2027.