Presidential debate: Hope party flag-bearer ready for Buhari, Atiku

The presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ambrose Owuru has expressed his readiness to debate with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jan. 19 presidential debate.

Newsmen report that the Nigerian Election Debate Group (NEDG) and Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) on Thursday announced the dates for 2019 Presidential and Vice-Presidential election debates.

While the presidential debate is fixed for Jan. 19, 2019, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the vice-presidential candidates will slug it out on Dec. 14.

Owuru told NAN that he was ever ready for the debate as his policy document contained all that were needed to humble the APC and PDP presidential candidates.

COSON condemns APC, PDP presidential manifestos

“My policy document will pave way for my election at the presidential election,” he said.

The Hope Party candidate promised to adopt a wealth redistribution ideology peculiar to the African nature.

Owuru promised that if elected president, his style of government would focus on wealth redistribution programmes geared toward eradicating poverty in the country.

According to him, Hope Democratic Party will reject the old order of exploitative capitalism but institute a new order that would guarantee wealth redistribution with focus on industrialisation and creation of jobs.

“This will be achieved through interest free funding of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives and community based state funded economic and business activities and investments for overall accelerated growth and national development.

“This will include welfare packages and social investments as well as capitals towards free education, free healthcare services, free transits and free social housing.

“All these will be undertaken under the new welfare state by the Hope party government if elected,” Owuru said.

He emphasised the need to design programmes that were aimed at ending poverty in the country, noting that it was crucial in the fight against corruption.

“It is the collective wish of the poor and exploited people’s resolution to end poverty.

“We must do something differently and the silent revolution to end poverty crusade should be carried out in the most civilised and organised manner rather than engaging in lavish jamboree and carnival-like campaigns of the old capitalists.

“This has happened in the past without addressing the burning issue of the people’s welfare and obvious poverty in the land,” Owuru said.