One suspected kidnapper killed, another arrested in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

lagos—A suspected kidnapper has been killed and another arrested during an exchange of gunfire between operatives of Lagos State Police Command and members of a kidnapping syndicate at Agbowa, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Lagos Police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the two suspects belonged to a kidnapping syndicate terrorising some parts of the state, particularly Ikorodu, stressing that two other suspects escaped with bullet wounds after exchange of gunfire.

According to him, the anti-kidnapping squad of the State Command, acted on the directive of the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, on Friday at about 11a.m.

He said the command received reports on November 13 and 16 from one Suleiman Ajumobi and one Veronica Ewuru about the kidnapping of their daughter and husband, respectively.

Oti said: “While Suleiman Ajumobi reported that his seven-year-old daughter was kidnapped from his house in his presence, Veronica Ewuru stated that her husband, one DSP Patrick Ewuru, a Police officer attached to Force Headquarters annexe, Obalende, was kidnapped from their house.”

in the night when the victim came out to check the power generating set that suddenly stopped working.”

“The kidnappers demanded a ransom of N25 million from Mr. Suleiman and N10 million from the family of DSP Patrick Ewuru but later settled for N500, 000 for both families.

“At this point, the CP directed operatives handling the matter to play along with the kidnappers in the interest of the victims, who were still in captivity,” he said.

The spokesman said that as soon as the release of the two victims was secured, the kidnappers’ hideout at Agbowa was busted, where one Festus Abama was killed and Austin Ebimiyenwei surrendered.

Oti said that the arrested suspect confessed to the crime, while the victim had identified them as those who kidnapped them. He said that concerted effort was being made to arrest those on the run, while the suspect already in police custody would be charged to court.