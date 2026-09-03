Adamawa 2027: APC gov candidate not good politician, nobody knows him — Senator Abbo

Senator Elisha Abbo

Sekinat Osundiji

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, the 2027 Labour Party governorship candidate in Adamawa State, has described the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a weak politician with little recognition in the state.

Abbo made the remarks during an interview on Arise TV, where he expressed confidence that he would defeat the APC candidate in the upcoming governorship election.

While acknowledging that his APC opponent was “a very good guy” and “a very gentleman,” Abbo argued that his lack of political visibility would work against him at the polls.

“He is not a good politician, and he is not known by the people. Even in his village, people don’t know him. But I am like Coca-Cola; everybody knows me.”

The former senator said his popularity, particularly among young people and poorer residents, gives him an advantage over other contenders in the election.

Abbo also argued that the incumbent APC administration would be disadvantaged because, according to him, the state governor, Umaru Fintiri, was not allowed to choose the party’s governorship candidate.

“In Adamawa State, my governor was pushed aside. He did not bring the candidate. Other people brought the governorship candidate and imposed him,” he said.

According to Abbo, the situation represents a major political disadvantage for the ruling party ahead of the 2027 election.

He further claimed that his political strength cuts across the three senatorial zones of Adamawa, saying he had previously won elections in Northern Adamawa under two different political parties.

“I won election twice in Northern Adamawa. Twice, under two different political parties. The first in Adamawa State to do that,” he said.

Abbo claimed he had already secured a strong base in the northern part of the state while also making inroads into the central and southern zones.

“In Northern zone, I’m the only candidate. Central zone, there are four. So, I have my northern zone inside my pocket,” he said.

He added that he had also gained support in parts of the central and southern zones, claiming that any candidate who secures eight local government areas would win the governorship election, while he already had nine “in his pocket.”

Abbo, who repeatedly expressed confidence in his chances, concluded that he would emerge victorious in 2027.

“I’ll win this election, Charles. Next time, after 2027, you’ll be interviewing a governor,” he told the interviewer.