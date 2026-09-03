Ebonyi Police arrest 620 suspects, recover 31 firearms

…Seize 33 rounds of ammunition, three vehicles

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 620 suspects in connection with 372 reported cases between April and September 2026.

The suspects comprised 660 males and 39 females, according to the Commissioner of Police, Hope Okafor, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Abakaliki.

Okafor said 309 suspects had been charged to court in connection with 162 cases, while investigations into the remaining cases were ongoing.

She added that the command recovered 31 assorted firearms, 33 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and three vehicles during the period under review.

Giving details of some of the operations, Okafor said that on June 2, 2026, operatives on routine patrol around Hausa Quarters Flyover arrested one Uzor Ifeanyi after he was observed carrying a suspicious bag.

She said a search of the suspect led to the recovery of one locally made pistol, adding that he had since been charged to court.

The commissioner said that on June 11, following complaints about the activities of hoodlums allegedly terrorising residents around Onueke, operatives were deployed to Onunkwuda Market Square in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area.

According to her, the operation led to the arrest of Ngwuata Henry Chikaodili, Utobo Maduabuchi Fabia, Chukwuebuka Nwokpu, Ogba Okwudili and Eze Uba Kenneth.

Items recovered from the suspects included two pump-action guns, one locally made single-barrel gun, three machetes, four live cartridges and assorted illicit drugs.

She said the suspects had been charged to court.

Okafor further disclosed that on July 6, operatives acting on credible intelligence about a suspected location where firearms were being kept proceeded to Onuebonyi-Eziagu in Ishielu LGA, where they recovered an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine and a Beretta pistol.

She described the recovery as a significant boost to the command’s efforts to rid the state of illegal firearms and prevent their use in violent crimes.

The commissioner also said operatives arrested one Ishali Onuabuchi following intelligence that he was in possession of a firearm.

According to her, the suspect led the operatives to the residence of Ekenedirichukwu Oge, where they recovered a locally made pistol, short guns, three live cartridges and charms.

She said further investigation led to the identification of other suspected members of the syndicate, including Obazi Chukwunonso, Chikaodiri Itumo, Monday Igboke, Uga Chibuike Elom and Obasi Onuachi.

The suspects, she said, were assisting the command with investigations to establish their respective roles, after which they would be arraigned in court.

On August 1, 2026, Okafor said, the command, acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout in Nkomoro Community, Ezza North LGA.

She said the operation followed reports of hoodlums allegedly engaging in sporadic shooting during a funeral ceremony in the community.

During the raid, an ash-coloured Honda Accord was recovered. A search of the vehicle allegedly led to the recovery of 19 voter cards and two mobile phones.

Okafor said the command was conducting further investigations to establish the ownership and circumstances surrounding the vehicle, as well as the significance of the items recovered.

The commissioner also disclosed that on August 10, one Ajah Ikechukwu, a native of Ngwogwo Community, Ishiagu, Ivo LGA, allegedly staged his own kidnapping and demanded ransom from his family.

She said the suspect contacted his family members and demanded ₦25 million, providing a bank account into which his relatives transferred ₦1 million.

According to her, diligent investigation and intelligence gathering led to his arrest, adding that he confessed during interrogation to orchestrating the purported kidnapping and ransom demand.

Okafor warned that staging kidnappings and extorting unsuspecting family members under false pretences were serious criminal offences that would be investigated and prosecuted.

She also recounted an incident on August 16, when a police officer reported being attacked by three armed men while returning from work in his vehicle.

The hoodlums allegedly attempted to force open his vehicle but fled after sighting approaching police operatives.

Okafor said the same suspects later kidnapped one Chigbo Lucy but were intercepted around Ebebe Junction.

She said the victim was rescued unhurt, while the suspects fled into the surrounding area.

One of the suspects, identified as Stephen Job, was subsequently arrested, she added.

A search of his residence allegedly led to the recovery of one locally made pistol, 13 live cartridges, one black mask, one pair of black gloves and assorted charms.