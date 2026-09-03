Spurs omit Richarlison from Premier League squad

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tottenham have left Richarlison out of their Premier League squad for the first half of the season as the Brazil forward edges closer to an exit from the club.

According to the BBC, Tottenham are braced for a possible approach from Turkish side Trabzonspor after Richarlison’s proposed return to former club Everton fell through before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old had told Spurs manager Roberto de Zerbi that he wanted to leave, with the Italian confirming last week that the striker had expressed his desire to move on.

Sky Sports News also reports that Trabzonspor have yet to formalise their interest, but there is an expectation at Tottenham that the Turkish club could make an approach before the country’s transfer window closes on Friday.

Richarlison is also understood not to feature in De Zerbi’s plans this season, with the player informed of the situation before Tuesday’s deadline.

The forward could still leave Tottenham in the coming days, with transfer windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia remaining open.

Richarlison joined Spurs from Everton in 2022 and has entered the final year of his contract. He started Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Brentford but was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle United.

“Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave,” De Zerbi said after the Newcastle defeat.

Earlier in August, the Spurs boss had acknowledged uncertainty over Richarlison’s future, saying: “It’s not easy to find another striker like Richarlison.”

Tottenham have since strengthened their attack with the loan signing of Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush, who replaced Richarlison against Newcastle.

Richarlison was Tottenham’s leading Premier League scorer last season, with 11 goals in 32 appearances, while also providing four assists as the club battled to avoid relegation before securing survival on the final day.