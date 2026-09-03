Army rescues retired General’s wife, arrests two kidnappers in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has rescued Mrs Adonkie, wife of retired Brigadier General Basil Adonkie, who was abducted from her residence in Abuja on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The Army also arrested two suspected members of the kidnapping syndicate and recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and 19 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

In a statement, the Army said troops of the Guards Brigade and Army Headquarters Garrison immediately launched a coordinated pursuit operation after the abduction, deploying along multiple suspected escape routes to locate the victim and apprehend her abductors.

According to the statement, troops, acting on credible intelligence, advanced through the Aco Estate–Goza Community axis, where they made contact with the kidnappers.

It said the suspects, overwhelmed by the troops’ rapid response and superior firepower, abandoned the victim and fled into nearby bushes.

Mrs Adonkie was subsequently rescued at Angwan Sabo Village, the Army said.

The troops intensified the operation along the Aco Estate–Angwan Sayawa axis, while additional personnel were deployed to block possible escape routes.

The Army said that in a follow-up operation on Wednesday, September 2, troops intercepted two fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate near Gaube Village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Recovered from the suspects, according to the Army, were one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and 19 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

The statement added that troops had continued clearance and tracking operations across the area to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

The Nigerian Army commended residents for their vigilance and cooperation, assuring the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property.

It added that the Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, would sustain intelligence-driven and joint operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and improving security across the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.