Ballon d’Or: List of Nigerian footballers who have been shortlisted for award

Nigeria has produced several footballers who have earned recognition among the world’s best players, with a number of them receiving nominations for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award over the years.

From the golden generation of the 1990s to the modern era, Nigerian stars have featured on the shortlist for football’s most coveted individual prize.

Finidi George was among the first Nigerians to receive a Ballon d’Or nomination. The former Ajax and Real Betis winger was nominated in 1995 and finished 21st in the voting.

Also nominated in 1995 were former Super Eagles stars Daniel Amokachi and Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, who were recognised for their performances at club and international level.

Nwankwo Kanu followed in 1996, earning a nomination after a remarkable year with Ajax. The former Super Eagles captain finished 11th, which remained one of the best performances by a Nigerian player until recent years. Kanu was nominated again in 1999.

In 1997, Victor Ikpeba was nominated after winning the African Footballer of the Year award. He finished 32nd in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Another Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, received a nomination in 1998 following his impressive performances for club and country.

The next Nigerian to make the list was Asisat Oshoala, who became the first Nigerian woman nominated for the Ballon d’Or Féminin. She was shortlisted in 2022 and again in 2023, finishing 16th in 2022.

Victor Osimhen became the first Nigerian to break into the top 10 of the men’s Ballon d’Or voting when he finished eighth in 2023. His nomination came after a standout campaign with Napoli, where he played a major part in the club’s Serie A title triumph.

In 2024, Ademola Lookman became the latest Nigerian men’s player to receive a Ballon d’Or nomination. The Atalanta forward finished 14th after an outstanding season, including his historic hat-trick in the Europa League final.

The Nigerians who have received Ballon d’Or nominations are:

Finidi George – 1995

Daniel Amokachi – 1995

Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha – 1995

Nwankwo Kanu – 1996, 1999

Victor Ikpeba – 1997

Sunday Oliseh – 1998

Asisat Oshoala – 2022, 2023

Victor Osimhen – 2023

Ademola Lookman – 2024

Osimhen currently holds the record for the highest finish by a Nigerian in the men’s Ballon d’Or, with his eighth-place finish in 2023.

Vanguard News