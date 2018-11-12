Ogboru should lead Delta APC reconciliation —Odili

By Emma Amaize

All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Delta State, Mr. Paul Odili, has suggested that the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, should directly pilot the reconciliation process of aggrieved members of the party.

Odili said this in a statement commending the chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue, for setting up the Chief Richard Odibo Reconciliation Committee.

He said: “It is also my contention that in view of the deep division in the party, the reconciliation process will benefit greatly from the strong leadership of Chief Great Ogboru.

INEC attributes high cost of conducting elections to insecurity

“I am saying this because the wound in the party is deep, warranting that Chief Ogboru must be directly and actively involved. It is my firm belief that the healing and reconciliation of most if not all the aggrieved within APC will be faster. President Buhari’s example is a good one to copy.

Odili noted that the decision to reconcile aggrieved members in the aftermath of the primaries that left the party deeply divided is well thought out and overdue.

Sonny Odogwu: From Asaba to Ilesha, to London and back

“Members of the Reconciliation Committee are credible party leaders who should be supported in their task to reunite the party and strengthen it for the coming election.”