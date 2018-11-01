Nigeria to take part in SingEx, world biggest tyre exhibition

By Theodore Opara

NIGERIA will be among countries of the world that will be taking part in this year’s SingEx Tyre Exhibition holding in Singapore. SingEx is world’s leading tyre exhibition which holds in different continents of the world in including China, India, South Africa, and United Kingdom.

With this participation, Nigeria is looking forward to wooing the organisers to hold the exhibition in the country, given the fact that it is the most populous country in Africa with abundant natural resources.

Managing Director of Stoobs Ltd, representatives of SingEx Exhibitions from Singapore in Nigeria, Mr. Bennett Simon Ndukwe told Vanguard that the exhibition is one of the biggest in the world with more than 5000 participating companies from across the world.

He said that already the organisers have reserved a pavilion for Nigeria at the forthcoming SingEx expo stated for Singapore in March, 2019. This, he said, proves that the exhibitors take Nigeria as a country where the exhibition could be a huge success.

Organised by SingEx Exhibitions of Singapore, Mr Ndukwe said the event is known for tyre exhibition all over the world. He said: “It is everything that has to do with wheels and automobiles. We were appointed as Nigerian representatives this year and we have on our own appointed local partners Uprising International Limited to support us in our marketing drive.”

With this development, the Stoobs Ltd boss says that they are looking forward to engaging Nigerian businessmen who will take advantage of the fair to develop their businesses by participating in the fair in Singapore.

He added, “Our role is to sensitise people about road safety by highlighting the importance of safety triangle which are transmission, brakes, and tyres. We are hoping that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), organised private sector and industries that have something to do with automobiles, luxury bus owners and other transporters will key into this fair.

“The fair has advantages to offer Nigerian businessmen to meet with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for a better pricing matrix which will impact on Nigerian customers. It also offers training facilities to vulcanizers who can take advantage of quick tyre change competition that holds at the fair.

“We are working on how to bring the exhibition to Nigeria because of our huge market size and availability of raw materials in the country.”