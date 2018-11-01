Just in(Photos): Boko Haram attack Borno, set imam, family members, others ablaze

By Anthony Ogbonna

Boko Haram terrorist, numbering over 200 have, Wednesday evening, attacked some villages near Maiduguri, Borno state and killed no fewer than 15 persons.

The terrorists attacked Kofi, Abba Malumti, Gozari, and Dalori II Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, all in Konduga local government area of the state.

The terrorists who had stormed Kofi, had, according to villagers who had fled during the attack, met the Islamic cleric and some members of his family who did not flee before their arrival and set them ablaze.

The terrorists, who, according to reports, overpowered security personnel with firepower, also attacked Dalori II IDP camp and killed eight persons.

Also attacking Malumti village, the terrorists killed two persons and set many properties, including animals ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian army has claimed that it foiled the attack by the insurgents at Dalori IDP camp and Kofa.

The army said it was an attempted attack at about 10pm. It said the attack was aborted by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion, a statement by the army on a Facebook post claim.

“The terrorists gained access through a bush path behind the village in four vehicles and some motorcycles. They ransacked the market in front of IDP camp.

“On sighting own troops that were mobilised to the area, they set some houses and market ablaze and fled along Maiduguri-Bama Road. However one civilian was found dead.

“Own troops are presently assisting the villagers who ran into the bush back to their homes while the Borno Fire Service have contained the inferno,” the statement concluded.