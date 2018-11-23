Army begin inter-formation sports festival in Rivers

The Nigerian Army, 6 Division, has commenced the annual Nigerian Army Sports Festival (NASFEST) for officers and soldiers under the division.

Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, inaugurated the three-day exercise on Friday in Igwurata, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said that officers and soldiers from formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers would compete in half marathon and combat road race events.

He added that “the competition will serve as opportunity to promote mutual cooperation and comradeship among participants.

“It also adds to the training and re-training of troops, which is crucial to achieving the required regimentation, professional responsiveness and combat efficiency needed to tackle various security challenges.”

The GOC said that officers and soldiers needed to have sharp minds to enable them to effectively carry out their constitutional duties.

According to him, the competition is to bridge the gap between officers and soldiers through requisite level of proficiency and professionalism in their cadre of ranks.

“The competition could not have come at a better time when there were growing concerns on combat-proficiency and endurance issues as it concerns the formations and units.

“More so, the various experiences encountered in the conduct of operations in the North-East and Niger Delta, among others, brought to fore some gaps in our training and execution of operations.”

Sarham urged the participants to take advantage of the competition to enhance their fitness and combat proficiency on the job.

Newsmen report that participants were drawn from Army 2 Brigade, Akwa Ibom; 16 Brigade Bayelsa; 63 Brigade Delta and 6 Division headquarter.