2019: Atiku hits Buhari over resource management

…Queries Guinea Bissau intervention

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has again chided President Muhammadu Buhari over the management of the nation’s resources under his administration.

In a statement by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, APCO, the PDP flag bearer accused the President of persisting in the financial profligacy that has seen the APC “destroyed a once thriving economy.”

The statement read: “The Buhari government has announced that it is making a $500,000 donation to Guinea Bissau, along with other material donations.

“Our response is to ask why a nation that has been officially named as the world headquarters for extreme poverty, will donate her resources to others instead of using them to solve pressing domestic problems?

“This is the same government that is so cash strapped that it has so far borrowed ₦13 trillion in 3 years putting our economy in even greater peril. How prudent is it to go about taking loans from whomsoever cares to lend you money and then turn around to give out those same monies even when your own people are suffering the worst forms of poverty they have ever endured?

“We call on the Buhari administration to cut their coat according to their cloth. These huge loans they are collecting, only to squander it, will be repaid by future generations and limit the nation’s ability to invest in projects that will Get Nigeria Working Again.

“There are over a million Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria. If you cannot adequately support your own people in dire need, what is the wisdom in crossing borders to support others?

“We have the moral authority to question this administration’s profligacy and imprudence, because Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP was part of an administration that paid off Nigeria’s entire foreign debt.”