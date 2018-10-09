Why APC’s yet to declare winner of Kwara gov primaries

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The national leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja may have declared a governorship aspirant of the party in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship primaries of the party.

Vanguard reliably gathered, at press time, that there was yet to be an official declaration of Alhaji Abdulrasaq as the winner of the primaries because of ongoing reconciliation of the aggrieved aspirants by the Presidency and party leadership.

When Vanguard visited Idigba compound country home of Alhaji Abdulrasaq, a prayer session organised for him was ongoing, with a mammoth crowd present, making efforts to speak with him unsuccessful.

A senior state APC official, who spoke in confidence, claimed in Ilorin, yesterday, that Abdulrasaq had been given the mandate to fly the governorship ticket of the party in next year’s elections.

The delay in declaring Abdulrasaq as winner might not be unconnected with the protest that trailed the primaries.

The other aspirants were Professor Shuaib Abdulraheem, Alhaji Shuaib Yarman, Alhaji Lukman Mustapha, Alhaji Tajudeen Laifiaji, Alhaji Yakub Gobir, Mallam Ishaq Modibo and Alhaji Hakeem Lawal.

Two aspirants—Mr. Mohammed Belgore(SAN) and Alhaji Yahaya Seriki— stepped down and asked their delegates to vote for Abdulrasaq, while another two—Mallam Saliu Mustapha and Mashood Mustapha— were not cleared.