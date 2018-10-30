S/Korean court orders Japan Corps to pay WWII workers $350m

South Korea’s top court ruled on Tuesday that Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. should compensate four South Koreans for their forced labor during World War Two.

The ruling of the court could freeze ties between the uneasy neighbors.

Nippon Steel said the verdict was “deeply regrettable” and that it would review it before taking any next steps while Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it would summon the South Korean ambassador.

FRAUD: Fayose regains freedom after two weeks in EFCC custody

In a landmark ruling, South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld a 2013 order for the company to pay 100 million won ($87,700) to each of the four steel workers, bringing the total money to be paid to $350.8 million.

The forced workers initiated the suit in 2005, seeking compensation and unpaid wages.

The court ruled that the former laborers’ right to reparation was not terminated by a 1965 treaty normalizing diplomatic ties, rejecting the claim by Tokyo and Japanese courts, Yonhap news agency said.

CFA Society’s conference to tackle Nigeria’s investment challenges

Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes Japan’s 35-year occupation of the Korean peninsula until 1945 and the use of comfort women, Japan’s euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work in its wartime brothels.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters that the issue of compensation was “settled completely and finally” by the 1965 deal.

Lee Choon-shik, the 98-year-old sole surviving plaintiff, welcomed the ruling, saying in a televised news conference that it was “heartbreaking to see it today, left alone alive”.

Some Seoul officials and experts fear the court’s decision, final and binding, could bring repercussions for relations.

If Nippon Steel refuses to compensate, the plaintiffs could request a seizure of the company’s property in South Korea, which may result in an exit of some Japanese businesses and a cut in investment.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said in 2016 any seizure of company assets could drive relations into an “irreversible catastrophe”.

NAN