Prepare yourselves for journey ahead, Don charges graduands

Following speculations amongst students that graduation marks the end of their sufferings on earth, Prof. Sunny E. Iyuke, Principal and Chief Executive, Petroleum Training Institute, Effurum, Delta state, weekend, left about one thousand and eighty six, (1086) graduates of the institution in a state of stupefied, when he unequivocally advised them to gird their loins and prepare for another phase of life’s herculean journey.

Speaking during the 2018 graduation ceremony held on 27th October, at PTI conference centre, Prof Sunny equally admonished the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the institutions, noting that their journey of life have just begun.

He commended them for overcoming the initial odds and deprivations, stationed to bring the best out of them and wished them greatness, success and excellence in their endeavours, while reminding them to keep their alma mater in their thoughts.

Read his full statement below:

It is with utmost pleasure that I welcome you all to this ceremony, which marks the 2018 Graduation of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State. This occasion represents an important step in the transformation process in the lives of our graduands.

In the words of Senator Orrin Hatch, “Graduation is not the end; it’s the beginning”. While most students think their journey is completed on graduation day, the truth is that the journey has only just begun. As you enter the real world, gird your loins and prepare for another phase of life’s arduous journey.

For this, I know you have been well groomed by the quality of training and knowledge you have acquired in the Institute.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, I feel honoured to present to you successful students who have toiled tirelessly, with hours of sleepless nights and have been found worthy in character and learning to be awarded the Institute’s prestigious Diplomas and Certificates in various disciplines of Engineering and the sciences. Congratulations to you all as you launch into the world.

A total of four hundred (400) graduates will be awarded National Diploma, six hundred and thirty nine (639) graduates will be awarded the Higher National Diploma, while forty seven (47) graduates will receive the PTI General Welding Certificate. I am delighted to inform you that fifty three (53) students graduated with Distinction, and three hundred and fifty six (356) students graduated with Upper Credit. Permit me to state that in every hard work there is a reward. Some of you will be distinguished from your peers with special awards for academic excellence.

The Petroleum Training Institute will continue to deliver on its mandate as stipulated in the Act establishing it by developing competent technological manpower required for the operations of the petroleum and allied industries. I want to assure you that the Institute is on course towards becoming the hub of human capacity development, and contributing significantly to the Nigerian content in the Petroleum Industry.

Collaborations:

It is with utmost joy that I announce to our esteemed guests that the Institute has commenced a post – HND programme in Engineering and MSc in Information and Telecommunications Engineering. These are in partnership with the University of Port Harcourt.

I also wish to inform you that the pioneer class is currently in session at our School of Industrial and Continuing Education (SICE). The first batch of interns from Interregional University of Industrial Engineering Biotechnologies and Applied Science, (IRGIB African University), Cotonou, Republic of Benin, has successfully completed its programme and we are awaiting the next batch. The Institute has continued to play the leading role as centre of excellence in the development of human capacity in the Petroleum Industry. To this end, staff of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) have satisfactorily completed their training programme here in the Institute.

Innovations:

The Institute is now poised to facilitate the gradual implementation of the Digital Petroleum Training Institute (DiPTI), as the library, which is the centre of information storage and retrieval has taken the lead in the DiPTI Project.

The library has also been expanded to include the ICT centre and now bears a new name, “Library and Information Technology Centre” as a full Directorate. In pursuance of excellence in quality service delivery, the Petroleum Training Institute is in the process of obtaining the ISO 9001 Certification.

When this is achieved, the Institute will no doubt be placed strategically in the world map as a center for global best practices in the Petroleum Industry. I am also pleased to inform you all that the Institute has successfully commenced the National Diploma Programme in Computer Science and Information Technology. We hope to graduate the first set of students at the next graduation ceremony.

Ongoing Projects:

As a result of the increase in students’ activities, Management embarked on the expansion of the existing road network to cover the NDDC Female Hostel and the Business Centre Complex, where work is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed before the end of the next academic session. In the same vein, a swimming pool of international standard is being constructed at the Offshore Technology and Energy Centre (OTEC), Aladja, while the one at the main campus is being used by both staff and students.

I am delighted to inform you that the Academic Block which was undergoing renovation has been completed and handed over. The facilities at the Conference Center complex are under renovation to serve the Industry better and enhance staff performance. May I also inform our dear students that as part of our hands-on training strategy, the workshops and laboratories are receiving facelifts in conformity with the ISO 9000 Certification.

Achievements:

The problem of perennial flooding which was occasioned by the blockage of the Institute’s underground drainage has been solved, and all blocked drains opened up for easy flow of waste water during and after the rains. The NDDC female hostel has finally been completed by Management and students have fully occupied all the apartments. Management will continue to improve on the various hostel facilities, in order to make living conditions more conducive for all students.

Challenges:

PTI Students’ Industrial Attachment Placement has continued to be a challenge to the Institute. The Petroleum Training Institute Students’ Industrial Work Experience is a prerequisite for the ND students to be admitted into the HND Programme as stated in the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme, (SIWES), and PTI Academic Standard Rules & Regulations.

This exercise enables our students to acquire and develop the necessary skills required in the Petroleum Industry. I am therefore using this medium to appealing to the IOCs and other operators in the Petroleum Industry to accept our students and avail them the opportunity to prove themselves. I wish to implore our Council Chairman, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources to intervene in this regard.

Appreciation:

I wish to sincerely appreciate our Boss, the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu for his love, advice, continued support to the Institute and his exemplary leadership in the Ministry and our country’s economy. I also, thank individuals and corporate bodies who made donations to the Institute towards the success of this ceremony. My thanks also go to those who sent in complimentary messages. We are indeed thankful and look forward to more support and collaboration between your organizations and the Petroleum Training Institute.

I want to use this medium to thank the staff of the Institute for their overwhelming support in this year’s graduation programme and activities. May I seize this opportunity to appreciate the Management of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Nigerian Liquefied natural Gas (NLNG) for sending their staff to PTI for training.

I am also appealing to the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to emulate these establishments by sending their staff to our Institute, the centre of excellence for training, as we are now positioned to serve you better and conserve the much needed foreign exchange for your companies.

Conclusion:

I congratulate you, our deserving graduands, and charge you all to be of good behaviour, and worthy ambassadors of this great Institute of which you are now alumni. In the words of Kerry Washington, “Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potentials”. Let no one dictate the terms of your life, you understand yourself much better than the others. If you have a passion, follow it to the end of the world if need be.

Once again, I wish to appeal to the Oil and Gas Industry operators to take full advantage of this ceremony and select from the pool, as the best have been trained and are ready to serve.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Governor of Delta State; Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources; the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources; Executives of the oil, gas and allied industries; our graduating students, ladies and gentlemen. I thank you all for your attendance and wish you safe journey back to your various destinations.

Prof. Sunny E. lyuke (CEng, PrEng, FSAAE, MlCheme, SAIChE, AMNSChE, COREN)

Principal and Chief Executive.