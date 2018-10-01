Nigeria@58 : David mark urges Nigerians to remain faithful

Former President of the Senate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Sen. David Mark has implored the citizenry not to lose faith in the project Nigeria.

Mark made the call in a statement to mark 2019 Independence anniversary, signed by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh on Monday in Abuja.

Marked urged citizens not to despair in the midst of socio-economic and political challenges, saying such challenges should rather be the “needed elixir to bring out the best in all Nigerians to salvage the situation.”

He said citizens not to lose faith in the project Nigeria believing that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

He said that Nigeria has passed through trying times including the ill-fated civil strife and a number of ethno-religious conflicts in the past, saying that such travails should serve as useful lessons to guide us alright.

“We have encountered so many challenges in our journey to nationhood. No doubt, it has been a torturous one. But we must not give in to such challenges.

“All we need to do is to properly harness our human and material resources for the benefit of all citizens,” he said.

On the forthcoming general elections, Mark prayed that politicians and their supporters play the game according to the rules saying that what is paramount is the preservation and survival of the country.

He reiterated that Nigeria was a project under God whose unity must be sacrosanct.

“It is my wish to be President of a united and indivisible Nigeria where every citizen has equal right and opportunity to pursue his or her legitimate ambition unhindered.”

The presidential aspirant expressed optimism that “the future is bright because the dark days would soon be over.