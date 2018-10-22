Gunmen kill retired policeman in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A retired policeman, Samuel Izuwa, was reportedly killed by gunmen at his village, Amaede, Isiala Ngwa South council area, Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen had broken into the retired police officer’s residence at about 10pm on Wednesday as he was watching television with his family.

A family source said the retired policeman battled with the gunmen, but he was overpowered and shot several times. He died before he could receive medical attention.

The source added that Izuwa, who retired about six years ago as a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was a peace-loving man.

“He was watching television with his family at about 10p.m., when the gunmen broke into his house.

“He battled with them, but he was shot and died before we could take him to the hospital.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident and added that investigation is ongoing.