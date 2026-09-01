Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has warned lawyers involved in the suit seeking the disqualification of President Bola Tinubu from the 2027 presidential election against discussing the matter in the media or on social media.

Justice Ekwo gave the warning on Tuesday while adjourning proceedings in the case instituted by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The judge said all arguments concerning the suit, which centres on an alleged forged National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) certificate, must be presented before the court rather than through public platforms.

“This case is to be conducted in court and not in the media, whether it is regular or social,” Ekwo warned.

He cautioned that any attempt by counsel to discuss the case on social media would attract sanctions.

“If this case is discussed on social media, I will hold counsel for the party responsible, and I will take very drastic action.”

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, has Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

At Tuesday’s sitting, Omosanya Popoola announced his appearance for Tinubu, while Joseph Onu, counsel to Atiku, told the court that the plaintiffs had yet to serve the president with the originating processes.

Onu said the plaintiffs were insisting on personal service on Tinubu because of the sensitive nature of the case. Alternatively, he said they would consider substituted service if the president formally agreed to receive the documents through his lawyer.

“My lord, this is a very important case, and we do not want to leave any chance for a technicality. We do not want to fall into any trap,” Onu said.

He added: “But if we have a written undertaking from the 1st defendant to be served through counsel, we will accept.”

Counsel to INEC, Alex Iziyon, opposed the demand for personal service, arguing that the appearance of Tinubu’s lawyer before the court was enough to establish that the president was represented in the proceedings.

Iziyon also urged the court to move quickly on the matter, noting that more than 17 days had elapsed since the case was filed. He said INEC was prepared to submit its defence within 10 days.

Justice Ekwo, however, said the court could not determine how the plaintiffs should pursue their case.

The judge thereafter adjourned the matter until September 28 for mention.

Atiku and the ADC are challenging Tinubu’s eligibility to participate in the 2027 presidential election, alleging that the president submitted a forged NYSC discharge certificate to INEC.

The plaintiffs alleged that the document submitted to the electoral commission bears the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle” and contend that this amounted to the presentation of false information to INEC.

They are relying on Section 137(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for disqualification where a candidate presents a forged certificate to the electoral commission.