Another Nollywood actor Atinuke Kareem dies after battle with cancer

Barely two weeks after the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, the Yoruba film industry has suffered another loss with the death of actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem following her battle with breast cancer.

Kareem’s death was announced on Tuesday by the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria through its Executive Governor, Owolabi Ajasa.

The actress had previously appealed publicly for financial assistance to enable her continue treatment for the disease.

In a video released alongside the announcement, Kareem spoke about the financial strain her illness had placed on her family and appealed to members of the public to support her treatment.

“I’m a breast cancer patient. It has been going on for a while. My family has spent a lot of money; I’ve come to seek help. The association I belong to, TAMPAN, has tried too, but it’s not enough,” she said.

She also appealed to Nigerians to assist her, stressing that she had two young children.

“Don’t allow me to die this way; I have two young children. Nigerians, please help me with any amount you can use to help,” Kareem said.

Confirming her death, TAMPAN Ogun State expressed appreciation to individuals who contributed towards her treatment and offered prayers and encouragement during her illness.

In a statement signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Femi Solaja, on behalf of Ajasa, TAMPAN acknowledged the support extended to Kareem and her family.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who contributed financially, offered prayers, encouragement, and support towards the treatment of our dear colleague, Atinuke Remilekun Kareem,” the statement said.

The association described the contributions as significant to the actress and her family during her period of illness.

“Your kindness and sacrifice during her difficult moment meant so much to her family and all of us. We are deeply grateful,” it added.

TAMPAN said Kareem eventually succumbed to the illness despite efforts to support her treatment.

“Sadly, despite all our efforts and prayers, Atinuke has passed on and answered the final call,” the statement said.

The association condoled with Kareem’s family, colleagues and loved ones, while praying for strength for them to cope with the loss.

“We cannot question the Almighty God. We can only submit to His will and pray that He grants her eternal rest and gives her family, colleagues, and loved ones the strength to bear this painful loss,” it added.

Kareem’s death comes at a difficult time for the Yoruba movie industry, which is still mourning Ogogo, who died recently after reportedly battling stage-four cancer.