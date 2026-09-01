Transfer deadline day: Major deals already completed across Europe

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The transfer deadline day has delivered several major moves involving Europe’s leading clubs, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Barcelona and Juventus among those completing late business before the summer window closes.

Here are some of the major deals already completed across Europe on deadline day, according to confirmed reports.

1. Matias Fernandez-Pardo — Lille to Newcastle United, £51m reported

Newcastle United completed the signing of Belgium forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille on a long-term contract.

The 21-year-old, who can operate on the wing or through the middle, becomes Newcastle’s eighth first-team arrival of the summer. Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reports put the deal at about £51m.

2. Ibrahim Mbaye — Paris Saint-Germain to Aston Villa, £47m reported

Aston Villa completed the permanent signing of Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of £47m. The 18-year-old spent eight years at PSG after joining the club’s academy aged 10 and became the French champions’ youngest-ever Ligue 1 starter in 2024.

Mbaye has also established himself with Senegal, scoring against France at the 2026 World Cup.

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis — Southampton to Aston Villa, £25m rising to £30m

Aston Villa also completed the signing of England defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton. The deal is worth an initial £25m, with the fee potentially rising to £30m through add-ons.

Harwood-Bellis, 24, arrives to strengthen Villa’s defence after the departure of Ezri Konsa to Arsenal.

4. Gabriel Jesus — Arsenal to Barcelona, £8.6m reported

Barcelona completed the permanent signing of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on a three-year contract.

Arsenal confirmed that the 29-year-old had joined Barcelona, while the Spanish club also announced that he had signed until June 2029.

The reported fee is around £8.6m, although neither club disclosed the financial details. Jesus leaves Arsenal after four years, during which he made 123 appearances and scored 32 goals.

5. Nick Woltemade — Newcastle United to Juventus, loan

Juventus completed the signing of German forward Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United on loan until June 2027. Woltemade joined Newcastle last summer for a reported £69m but has now moved to Turin after one season on Tyneside.

Woltemade made 53 appearances for Newcastle across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

6. Pape Matar Sarr — Tottenham to Juventus, loan

Juventus also completed the signing of Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham on deadline day. The 23-year-old arrives after more than 100 Premier League appearances for Spurs and was part of Tottenham’s Europa League-winning team in 2024/25.

Juventus officially announced his arrival on Tuesday, confirming the transfer from Tottenham.

7. Marc Guiu — Chelsea to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig completed the signing of Spanish striker Marc Guiu from Chelsea in a deal worth £14.6m, including add-ons. The 20-year-old has signed a contract with Leipzig until 2031 and will wear the №9 shirt.

Guiu, who signed for the Blues from boyhood club Barcelona in July 2024, made 29 first-team appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He registered 10 goal involvements in total, with six of his goals coming in the club’s Conference League-winning campaign in 2024–25.

Last season, Guiu joined Sunderland on a season-long loan, making three appearances before being recalled 25 days after his arrival.

The Spain Under-21 international was training away from Chelsea’s first-team squad this summer amid expectations he would leave the club.

8. Ethan Nwaneri — Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund, loan

England Under-21 midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the 2026/27 season.

Ethan spent the second half of last season on loan in the south of France with Marseille, making 11 appearances in all competitions with the Ligue 1 side.

An England youth international, Ethan has represented the Young Lions at every age group from Under-16 to Under-21 level, making 58 appearances and scoring 27 goals.

The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

9. Iliman Ndiaye — Everton to Manchester City, £60m

Manchester City have signed winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in a deal worth up to £65m.

The deadline-day move for the Senegal winger, 26, is worth £60m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

“I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,” said Ndiaye, who has agreed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Ndiaye made 74 appearances and scored 21 goals for Everton since joining them from Marseille in 2024.

10. Kevin Danso — Tottenham to Sunderland, loan

Sunderland have completed the signing of Austria defender Kevin Danso from Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The deal will cost the Black Cats £2.5m and will become permanent next summer for £22.5m if Regis Le Bris’ side stays in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, who made 52 appearances for Spurs after signing from RC Lens in January 2025, will bolster Sunderland’s squad ahead of their first European campaign since 1973.

Danso’s exit from Spurs comes as Roberto de Zerbi’s side close in on a move for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.