Panic as gunmen kill two Rivers LG chair’s aides

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…LG boss prays God for help

…police commence investigation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Unidentified gunmen have killed two aides of the Local Government Area Chairman of Rivers State, Dr Thomas Bariere.

The victims were identified as Philip Barikui, protocol aide, and Barikpe Barimamma, who were killed by the gunmen at Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni ethnic nationality, on Monday.

This came less than a month after the former Chief Security Officer of the same LGA boss, Letam Kiine, was also killed in Bori, a development that sparked wide condemnation.

It was gathered that some individuals in the area, opposed to the LGA boss’s administration, had been on the prowl to frustrate governance in the area.

However, it was gathered that killers resurfaced again on Monday, breaking all security set by the LGA, and killed the duo in the state of Bori, the headquarters of the council.

It was gathered that one of the victims, Barikui, died on the spot while Barikpe was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but later died at the health facility.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Council, Bariere, has commensurated the family of the victims on the development, and vowed that the killers would not go unpunished.

It was learned that the Chairman had visited the scene of the incident at Maakoro Street, Bori, where he expressed sadness over the gruesome murder.

Bariere, who later visited the family of Barikui, prayed to God to comfort the people of Khana and expose those responsible for the killings.

He prayed: “Heavenly Father, Khana is in pain; come down and be our comforter. You brought us to Khana to provide leadership and to save lives. O God, it is clear that our government is under attack. We pray that all those behind the killing of this harmless, innocent, and humble young man, Philip Barikui, and Barikpe Barimamma, be exposed, and that our security efforts will lead us to them so that justice will be served.”

Bariere, who addressed Philip’s mother during the visit, described the killings as painful, stating that he had built a good relationship with the deceased that is beyond that of an employer and an aide.

He said: “Madam, I don’t know who will console who. Philip is your biological son, but I met Philip and my spirit, body and soul accepted Philip, and I can tell you that Philip is my son. In the killing of Philip, I am the one they have killed.”

Also, at the home of the second victim, Bariere promised that those responsible for the killings would be fished out and prosecuted.

He assured the Barimamma family that the death of their son would not be in vain, pledging to work with relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the killings are identified and brought to justice.

“As a government, we assure the family of Barikpe that the death of Barimamma will not go in vain. No responsible government will see that type of thing and fold its arms. Bariere Thomas will not rest until those who perpetrated this criminal act are brought to justice,” he said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said police were aware of the development and had already opened an investigation.

She said: “We are aware of the incident and an investigation is ongoing. Any findings would subsequently be released.”