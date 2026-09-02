You’re a trusted ally, patriot,  Tinubu hails Shettima @60

Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Vice-President Kashim Shettima on his 60th birthday, describing him as a trusted ally, patriot and valued partner in governance.

Tinubu ​‌‍‍‍‍??‌‍‌​‌​‍​?‌​conveyed the felicitation in a statement personally issued by him on Tuesday in Abuja, hailing Shettima’s life of service, commitment and sacrifice to Nigeria.

“Today, I warmly congratulate Vice-President Kashim Shettima, my brother and partner in steering the ship of our state, on his 60th birthday on September 2.”

“Kashim is not just a trusted ally or a valued colleague, but also a patriot whose life has been defined by service, commitment and sacrifice for worthy causes.”

Tinubu also felicitated Shettima’s wife, Nana, his children, family members and political associates on the milestone, describing the birthday as an opportunity to celebrate his contributions to national development.

The President commended Shettima’s distinguished banking career and record of service as governor of Borno State and Vice-President of Nigeria, describing his public career as distinguished.

“In both capacities, Kashim has demonstrated courage, diligence, compassion and an abiding commitment to improving the lives of the people.”

Tinubu acknowledged Shettima’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), support for the administration and dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his government.

He highlighted Shettima’s role as Chairman of the National Economic Council, commending his purposeful leadership in coordinating economic policies and promoting effective economic management.

The President said Shettima had also promoted collaboration between the Federal Government and sub-national governments to advance national development and address challenges confronting Nigerians.

Tinubu further commended Shettima’s respect for constitutional governance, democratic institutions, dialogue and consultation, describing those qualities as essential to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“As a trusted partner, his loyalty, wisdom and sense of duty have remained invaluable to the administration.”

The President thanked Shettima for his steadfast support as the administration continued to pursue its programmes and deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

“I must thank Vice-President Shettima for his steadfast support and partnership as we continue to join hands in delivering the promises of Renewed Hope to Nigerians.”

Tinubu expressed confidence that their partnership would continue to produce meaningful progress in building the Nigeria of their dreams and advancing the country’s development.

He prayed that Allah would continue to guide, protect and strengthen Shettima, while granting him wisdom, good health and many more years of purposeful service to Nigeria.