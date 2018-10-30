Dickson signs executive order for automatic employment for first class graduates

Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that he has taken a decision to sign an executive order to give automatic employment to all first class graduates in the state every year.

The Governor said that the executive order was aimed at ensuring that the automatic employment policy is sustained annually even after the end of his administration.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having stated this during an induction ceremony for 31 First Class Graduates who were offered automatic employment at the Government House, Yenagoa on Monday,

He explained that the order would mandate the Civil Service Commission to present a list of duly verified applicants to the office of the governor every year for automatic employment.

Governor Dickson also directed the Civil Service Commission to immediately issue letters of employment to verified first class graduates in the state.

He assured other first class graduates who failed to apply of their service of inclusion in the employment offer.

The governor also disclosed plans to sign a second order aimed at verifying the indigene-ship of Bayelsans seeking employment into the civil service with the paramount rulers and Community Development Chairmen in the various communities.

He explained that the paramount rulers and the community leaders would mandated to sign letters of identification of applicants to curb impersonation.

He said further that the government was able to offer automatic employment to the first class graduates because of the meticulous implementation of the public service reforms initiated by the Restoration Administration under his leadership.

He added that the reforms were yielding results as shown by the fact that the state Government now saves N500 million per month in salaries.

He added that the abhorrent practice where grades and steps were procured in the state had become a thing of the past.

The Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele said that the commission received 23,758, applicants for the 1000 vacancies declared by the governor.

He said that the commission fixed the cut off mark for the examination at 70 which reduced the figure to 4,643 candidates now penciled for the last stage of the interview.