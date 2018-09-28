Seeking knowledge via virtual media

In the early days of Islam, the Salaf used to learn etiquette before learning knowledge, nowadays, many students of knowledge don’t consider it as important as the real the knowledge they seek. According to Abdullah bin Al-Mubarak

“I spent thirty years learning manners and I spent twenty years learning knowledge”

The fact is that if it becomes difficult for students of knowledge to adorn themselves with the etiquettes of learning, it would also be difficult for these supposed teachers to impart positive knowledge to others with the real etiquettes.

The reason may not be far-fetched, this is merely because their motivation in seeking knowledge and the methodology employed in doing so are not only faulty, they don’t conform with the laid down principle and practice of seeking knowledge in Islam either through a virtual media or four walls of madrasa or jamia.

However the etiquette to the followed by any seeker of knowledge through the virtual media must include the following.

Intention (Niyyat) must be pure. According to Shayk Bakr Aboo Zayd, knowledge is worship and only when the intention is in concert with worshipping Allah that can serve the purpose and elicit rewards. The Student must have a clear intention of seeking knowledge as act of ibadaah. He must show sincerity in seeking knowledge through the virtual media. This is because; the seeker of knowledge is not in physical contact with his Shayk or instructor. Knowledge materials are only passed to him to view, study and internalized the knowledge and as well write examinations. The process, therefore, demand outright sincerity on the part of the aspiring student in all the process of seeking knowledge through. If not, the knowledge may not be beneficial. He must avoid showmanship or any form of grandstanding and avoid anything that could lead him to showing off and seeking the pleasure and praises of people on his knowledge. The Messenger of Allah (s.a.w) said: “Whoever seeks knowledge in order to compete with the scholars

or to prove himself superior to the ignorant or to make the people look up to him, Allah will cause him to enter Hell.”

(Al-Nasaa’i, 2654; classed by al-Albaani in Saheeh al-Nasaa’i)

He must love Allah. The love of Allah will lead to pursuance of knowledge for the worship of Allah. The love of Allah will surely lead to taqwa both in the hidden and open places. Allah says in Q3 vrs 31. Adhere to the Sunnah by following the practice of Messenger of Allah. He should not involve in ilm-kalaam, avoid argumentative discussion, and try at all times to exemplify and manifest the Sunnah and spread it by practicing and teaching it. He must be ready to share the knowledge in pious manner with leniency. He must act upon his knowledge. The concern to seek knowledge must be uppermost; he must show voracious attitude towards getting more knowledge. The best are those who learn the Qur’an and teach it. He must adorn himself with patience, leniency, pious conduct and masculinity. Show contentment and courage. The student of knowledge must not put himself in a position of shame or ridicule so that when he talks, he will be honoured. Good manners bring about honour. He should show cheerful face, give salutation to all classes of people, show forbearance, self-esteem and avoid all actions that can dishonour him. He should forsake luxury, but stick to moderation in all areas of life. He should think before saying anything in order not be misquoted; choose his words carefully and convey his thought without going the extreme path. He should also listen carefully before responding to questions so that he does not convey the wrong answers. Make the best use of time. According to Sheikh Muhammed Salih Al-Munajjid on Etiquette of the seeker of knowledge in https://islamqa.info/en/10324; he stated that time is of great essence.

“Make the most of your youth and your whole life by learning.

Do not be deceived by procrastination and wishful thinking about the future.

Every hour of your life that passes cannot be replaced.

Do away with whatever you can of distractions and obstacles which prevent you from striving your utmost to attain knowledge.”

Etiquette with his Shaykh and Instructor

In order to perfect the keys of knowledge, the student of knowledge must have good relationship with his Shaykh or instructor. The seeker of knowledge must

Follow his pious manners and noble character. Not call him by his name, rather call Shaykhie. He must honour and show respect to him at all times. Talk from his mouth by not being too forward in discussion. Ask questions in a proper manner and listen attentively. Be polite when talking with him and do not try to argue with him or compete with him. Not imitate his voice since it is not his voice that made him a Shayk, it is the knowledge.

Etiquettes with Fellow Students

In the same vein, this student of knowledge must also relate with his fellow students by sharing ideas, clarifying issues and develop their knowledge through constant interaction. These should not lead to engaging in ilm kalaam. There must be genuine effort with his fellow students to deepening his knowledge of different views and determine his level of effort in assimilation of what has been taught and to intensify effort.

Conclusion

Sticking to the noble ways of learning and adhering to the etiquettes that are involved in the process of seeking knowledge with his teacher, shayk, felow students, is a sure way of realising the goal of seeking religious knowledge which as stated above will become an act of worship and a path to paradise.