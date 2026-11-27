By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised ongoing merger and coalition talks among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the emerging alliance as an association of “internally displaced politicians” driven by personal grievances rather than a coherent vision for governance.

The Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who made the remark on Friday, questioned the ideological consistency and sincerity of the political actors seeking to unite against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

According to Oladejo, the emerging alliance comprises former power brokers, ex-officeholders and frustrated aspirants who previously benefited from or helped shape the same political establishments they now criticise.

He maintained that the coalition lacked a unified policy framework on critical national issues, including economic management, energy reforms, foreign exchange policy and national security.

“What is being marketed to Nigerians as a formidable opposition coalition increasingly looks like an assembly of politically displaced persons, disgruntled power brokers, frustrated presidential aspirants and former beneficiaries of the very political establishments they now denounce,” the Lagos APC spokesman said.

Reacting to another round of opposition consultations scheduled for Monday, Oladejo dismissed the repeated meetings as “political motion without movement”.

He argued that bringing prominent political figures together under one roof did not automatically translate into grassroots electoral structures or administrative competence.

Oladejo further contended that opposition rhetoric had become excessively focused on opposing Tinubu rather than presenting a credible alternative blueprint for governance.

While acknowledging that the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had brought difficult adjustments for households and businesses, the Lagos APC maintained that the 2027 election would be determined by verifiable performance records, policy continuity and organisational strength rather than what it described as a “coalition of grievances”.