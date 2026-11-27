Kwankwaso

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, of allegedly orchestrating a campaign to tarnish his reputation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso made the allegation in a statement issued on Friday, expressing concern over what he described as the alleged use of anti-corruption institutions, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for political purposes.

The former Kano State governor questioned the motives behind what he characterised as attempts to damage his public image, alleging that the anti-corruption agency was being drawn into political activities.

He expressed concern that institutions established to fight corruption could be used to settle political scores, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, the allegations against Governor Yusuf remain claims by Kwankwaso and would require an independent response from the governor or his representatives.