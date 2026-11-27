Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the November edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, to allow residents participate in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise.

The directive was announced in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Omobolaji Gaji, and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina.

According to the statement, the cancellation is intended to prevent any logistical disruption to INEC’s mock exercise, scheduled to hold between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The electoral exercise is expected to cover two polling units in each of the 8,838 registration areas nationwide.

Gaji explained that the monthly sanitation exercise, which usually ends at 8:30 a.m., was cancelled to ensure a seamless and timely commencement of the electoral exercise.

While announcing the cancellation, Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos residents to sustain good hygiene practices and make regular cleaning of their surroundings a habit rather than waiting for the last Saturday of every month.

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise is a statewide civic initiative aimed at improving waste management, clearing drainages and promoting public hygiene across Lagos State.

Background

The sanitation exercise, which dates back to environmental policies introduced during the military era in the 1980s, was traditionally held on the last Saturday of every month, with restrictions on human and vehicular movement during the exercise.

However, the Lagos State Government suspended the mandatory exercise in November 2016 following legal challenges and court rulings, including a Federal High Court judgment that declared restrictions on citizens’ movement during sanitation hours unconstitutional.

Reintroduction

After nearly 10 years, Sanwo-Olu announced the reintroduction of the monthly exercise on March 14, 2026, with the first edition of the revived programme held on April 25, 2026, following a sensitisation campaign.

The revived exercise holds on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a shorter period designed to enable residents to clean their surroundings without significantly disrupting their economic and social activities.

Unlike the previous arrangement, the reintroduced exercise does not involve blanket restrictions on human and vehicular movement. Instead, it relies on community mobilisation, civic responsibility and enforcement of existing environmental laws against indiscriminate waste disposal.

Government officials, including the governor, deputy governor, First Lady and representatives of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, also lead monitoring teams across Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas to assess compliance and monitor waste evacuation.