By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday led prominent personalities to the second-term inauguration of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, held at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

Adeleke was re-elected governor on August 15, 2026, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, by more than 60,000 votes.

The inauguration, which was ongoing at the time of filing this report, attracted several political figures, including APC National Leader, Chief Bisi Akande; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and former APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Also in attendance were former Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, among other traditional rulers.

Captains of industry, academics, politicians and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.