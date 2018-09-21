Robbers stab 2 to death in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—TWO persons have been reported stabbed to death by robbers around Amenze Street and environs off Costain Road, New Benin, Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State.

The robbers were said to have robbed over eight houses in the area and inflicted injuries on those without money to give to them.

Wife of one the victims, Mrs Erhun Ogiorio, said she begged the robbers not to kill her husband, but the robbers did not listen to her pleas.

She said; “When they came in, one of them held a gun and the other a knife. I told them we don’t have money that my husband was a civil servant.

“I wanted to give them phones but they stabbed my husband in the stomach and the chest.

Another victim, who is currently receiving treatment, said he was stabbed twice by the robbers. “They came into my room and asked me to lie down. The next thing I knew was that I was stabbed. They stabbed me twice.”

A victim, who pleaded anonymity, said they collected N70, 000 from him after beating him before they moved to other houses.

However, Edo Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said it was a case of cult clash that was reported and that the Police was yet to arrest any suspect.