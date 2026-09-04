Police rescue abducted woman in Delta

Police

The Delta Police Command says it has successfully rescued an abducted woman in Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, and made available to newsmen in Warri on Friday.

Edafe stated that the victim was abducted on Wednesday at her residence within the Amukpe neighborhood in the LGA.

He said that the victim was rescued on Thursday by the police operatives attached to the Sapele Police Division, in collaboration with the local vigilantes, following a distress report.

He explained that the woman was attempting to drive into her compound when the hoodlums, who laid siege at the entrance, abducted her.

Edafe added that the suspects fired several gun shots into the air before taking her into a nearby bush.

“Upon receiving the report, the Sapele Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised patrol and surveillance teams to the scene, where expended AK-47 ammunition shells were recovered.

“The operatives, supported by local vigilantes, thereafter commenced an intensive search of the surrounding bushes.

The search was sustained throughout the night untill the following morning.

“Sensing danger on Thursday morning, the abductors abandoned the victim and fled,” Edafe added.

According to him, the victim was rescued unhurt and had since reunited with her family.

He explained that the command had intensified efforts to track and arrest the fleeing suspects.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Erale, commended the operatives and local vigilantes for the feat.

Edafe quoted the commissioner to have restated the command’s determination to sustain intelligence-led operations and decisive action against kidnappers, cultists and other criminal elements across the state.

He explained that the police boss also assured Delta residents of the command’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements and solicited for their assistance with timely and credible information.