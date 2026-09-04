Fadahunsi congratulates Adeleke after Osun campaign controversy

Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi

By John Alechenu

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election as governor of Osun State.

Fadahunsi, in a statement he personally signed on Friday on behalf of himself, his political family, associates and the people of Osun East, said Adeleke’s victory was well-deserved.

He prayed God to grant the governor wisdom and strength to surpass his first-term achievements and to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people, especially his senatorial district.

Fadauhunsi said, “Permit me to use this medium formally, on behalf of myself, political family, associates, and the good people of Osun East Senatorial District to heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, on your well-deserved re-election as Governor of Osun State.

“Please accept my assurances of support, collaboration, and partnership as we – you, me, and other stakeholders – work together for the peace, progress, and prosperity of our dear State,” he said.

The congratulatory message is coming weeks after the lawmaker was caught up in controversy during the campaigns.

Fadahunsi, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was seen in a video purportedly calling for violence against supporters of the Accord Party in his area.

The development had generated reactions across the state and beyond.

His media team later clarified the comment, saying he only urged supporters to chase out opponents with their ballots and not through violence.

The federal lawmaker was subsequently invited by the police, questioned and released after making a statement.