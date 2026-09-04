‘Forget you’re a celebrity and hustle’ — Tochi advises BBNaija ex-housemates

By Deborah Oyekale

Former BBNaija star Tochi has advised ex-housemates going through tough times to drop the celebrity mindset, and focus on real work, business, and growth instead of clinging to past fame.

He shared that since 2024, he no longer sees himself as just a reality TV personality, but as a businessman, and believes that not everyone is meant to succeed directly from the show, so everyone must find their own path and keep moving forward.

Tochi, in an Instagram post, urged his colleagues to surround themselves with people who support, motivate, and encourage them, instead of those who only remind them that they were once on TV, and to make sure people see them as hustlers with values, not just ex-housemates.

He said, “If you’re a Bbnaija Ex housemate and you’re going through a rough time listen “pack up all that I am a celebrity nonsense and lock it inside a box.. come out and hustle oh, if not you go cry pass new born baby oh”

“I have even forgotten I went on that show since 2024, I see myself as a bueinsss man now.. destiny differs not everyone is destined to make it from the show, keep your head up and live your truth, surround yourself with people that supports, motivate and encourage you, not people that will use “shebi you know you’re now a celeb” block all your ears.. when people see you let them not see you only as an Ex housemate but also a hustler with values trying to make it.. favor always meet a man in motion.”

Vanguard News