Iran urges UN, world leaders to stop US attacks

This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attending a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. Pezeshkian on September 1 vowed to match any US move to return to a June deal aimed at ending their war, as he prepares to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a regional summit. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP) / – Israel OUT / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY” – NO ACCESS ISRAEL MEDIA/PERSIAN LANGUAGE TV STATIONS OUTSIDE IRAN/STRICTLY NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN/VOA PERSIAN/MANOTO TV/IRAN INTERNATIONAL TV – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === /

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abuja has urged the United Nations, governments and the international community to speak out against what it described as continued US military attacks on Iran and the killing of civilians.

The embassy made the call in a press statement on Friday, following what it described as US attacks on August 30 and renewed attacks on September 1 in several parts of Iran.

The embassy said the attacks were a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing them as “a blatant act of military aggression by a foreign power against an independent state.”

It said Iran did not start the conflict and had the right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

According to the statement, Iran’s response was aimed at stopping the attacks, protecting its people and territory, and preventing further attacks.

The embassy said civilians were among the major victims of the attacks, particularly in southern Iran.

It said an attack on September 1 affected a wedding ceremony in Bandar Kuhestak, Sirik County, where 68 people attending the ceremony were killed or injured.

The embassy described the incident as a tragedy, saying families who had gathered to celebrate were suddenly faced with deaths, injuries and destruction.

It also referred to an earlier attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, saying a large number of Iranian children were killed.

The embassy accused the United States of using different claims to justify its military actions and said such claims could not change what it described as the reality of the attacks.

It called for international law to be applied equally to all countries, without double standards, and urged greater protection for civilians.

The embassy said Iran would continue to defend its security, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity through “all legitimate and lawful means and capacities at its disposal.”