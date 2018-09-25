Gombe Bulls first to qualify for finals

By Mary Emmanuel

The Kwese Premier Basketball League yesterday entered Day 4 with Gombe Bulls becoming the first team to qualify for the finals.

Playing at the Bauchi centre in the Savannah Conference playoffs, the team won their fourth successful game to garner 8 out of a possible 10 points ahead of arch rivals and defending champions, Kano Pillars.

According to the League coordinator, Ajibarede Bello, Gombe Bulls beat home team Bauchi Nets 75-60 as Kano Pillars also won their game, beating Plateau Peaks 89-67.

In the last game yesterday, newcomers, AHIP Giants of Kano beat Abuja based Defenders 87-80 on a day Niger Potters drew bye.