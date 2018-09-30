God remembers when man forgets

By Funmi Komolafe

May I start by congratulating you and all members of your family and household for making it to the last Sunday in the month of September. By tomorrow, if the return of our Lord Jesus tarries, it will be the first day in the month of October.

In our last edition, we focused on why we need to ask God to remember us and for what we should do for him to remember us.

One of the reasons God created man and allowed us to multiply is to help one another. This is not just about Eve being a helpmate to Adam.

A man may be helpful to a fellow man and woman also to another woman. In other words, we need one another.

However, some situations arise in life that make people who should help you become either your mockers or major adversaries. It is not because they do not know you have a need, rather, it is because your pain, your sorrow, gives them joy.

These people are sometimes relations or trusted friends.

I’ll give an example. When a young man takes a wife, he presents her to the family even before the wedding. The ceremony is conducted because, a son of a family has found love and every one is expected to key into that and accept her. However, this is usually not the case. A mother in-law or even one of the siblings may for one reason or the other just dislike the new wife.

That person will pretend she has also welcomed her but deep down in her heart, she dislikes the young wife. I witnessed one in which the only reason the man’s sibling and his mother ganged up against the newly wedded wife is simply because her father is wealthy. It didn’t matter to them that the lady is so humble, you will never know she came from a wealthy family.

Their evil plot manifested when the young couple experienced a delay in child bearing. The mother in-law began to put pressure on her son to take another wife. She forgot that it is only God that gives children.

There are instances where fellow human beings are made to remember another person for good. When God has a hand in it, the result is always joyful.

The life of Joseph is an example of when man forgets and God remembers.

The story of Joseph who was in the prison with the Pharaoh’s chief butler and Joseph interpreted his dream teaches us some lessons.

Genesis 40 vs. 14 and 15 tells us what happened after Joseph interpreted the butlers dream.“ But think on me when it shall be well with thee, and show kindness, I pray thee, unto me, and make mention of me unto Pharaoh, and bring me out of this house. For indeed, I was stolen away out of the land of the Hebrews; and there also have I done nothing that they should put me into the dungeon”.

Verse 23 of the same chapter tells us “ Yet did not the chief butler remember Joseph, but forgot him”.

Since the chief butler forgot Joseph, he continued to languish in jail but God remembered him. God caused Pharaoh to have a dream that his wise men could not interpret, it was only then that the chief butler remembered Joseph.

God might have remembered Joseph because even as he remained in prison, he continued to worship the Lord.

I don’t know the challenge that you have been confronted with in life, what is certain is that God has not forgotten you. Provided you have not forgotten to serve Him and Him only.

Brethren, when God remembers you, your story will change. Joseph moved from the prison to the palace. In the name of Jesus I see you move from lack to an overflow.

When God remembers you, the reproach in your life is removed and you are celebrated. People, who have been ignoring you, will have no option but to identify with you.

In the case of the story of the lady, I referred to earlier, the pressure on her marriage moved her close to God and God remembered her and blessed her with a set of twins.

Household enemies had no choice but to rejoice with her.

In the name of Jesus, before this year ends you will be celebrated. When God remembers you, you will experience uncommon promotion, you will be free from any influence of the enemy.

Ask yourself, do you really deserve to be remembered by God? Have your shown favour to another person; have you sowed seeds into the kingdom of God?

If you haven’t, you need to begin to take steps that would make God to remember you for good. Has God made a promise to you that is yet to be fulfilled? If yes, then you need to begin to ask God to remember you.

King David wrote in Psalm 20 vs. 1- 4 “ The Lord hear thee in the day of trouble; the name of the God of Jacob defend thee; Send thee help from the sanctuary and strengthen thee out of Zion. Remember all thy offerings and accept they burnt sacrifice: Selah. Grant thee according to thine own heart, and fulfill all thy counsel”. As you cry unto the Lord today and always, he will remember you and grant all your heart’s desires in Jesus name. Brothers and Sisters in Christ., it does not matter who has forgotten you, God remembers you.

When God remembers you, He will influence situations in your favour and your prayers will be answered.

Every promise God has made to you will be fulfilled when He remembers you. This season, God will remember you for good in Jesus name.

Let’s lift up our spirits with a testimony. A brother testified that his wife was diagnosed with fibroid barely a year after his marriage. The wife was operated upon and the fibroid removed but the doctor told the couple that the wife would be unable to conceive again. They were however encouraged by their Pastor to believe God’s word that we should go into the world and multiply and be fruitful.

So, they became more serious with their Christian life. At a point, his wife had to resign her job to enable her attend special programmed for women waiting on the Lord for children.

About a year later, she conceived and was delivered of a baby girl to the glory of God.

Brethren, we must remember that even those who love us including our parents can forget us but God cannot

The one who created you cannot forget you. Only remain steadfast in your worship and service to God. In the name of Jesus, you will soon testify.

I see you overcome that challenge in Jesus name.

Whatever is the situation, child of God, don’t wear mournful looks. Rejoice in the Lord at all times and continuously sing His praises.

As the Lord lives, He will remember you this month and your story will change for the best in the name of Jesus.