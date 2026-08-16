It’s victory for democracy, reaffirmation of people’s confidence in Adeleke — Teslim

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Mr Teslim Igbalaye, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke and the people of Osun State on the governor’s successful re-election for a second term in office.

In his congratulatory message, Igbalaye expressed delight that the people of the state had once again demonstrated their confidence in Adeleke by giving him their mandate to continue the development programmes of the Imole administration.

He described the election as a strong reaffirmation of the people’s confidence in Adeleke’s leadership, noting that the victory belonged not only to the governor but also to every Osun citizen who came out to exercise their civic responsibility and defend their democratic choice.

Igbalaye particularly commended the people of Osun for what he described as an impressive turnout at polling units across the state.

He said the courage displayed by voters, particularly amid concerns over intimidation, vote-buying and alleged attempts to disrupt the electoral process, demonstrated their determination to participate in the democratic process.

According to him, the determination of the people to cast their votes and protect their mandate was remarkable.

He noted that many voters remained on queues until late in the night, refusing to leave until they had exercised their franchise, despite the prolonged voting process in some areas.

Igbalaye said the resilience of the voters was a clear indication that the people of Osun had become increasingly conscious of the power of their votes and were determined to choose leaders they believed would best represent their interests.

He said: “This is a victory for democracy and a victory for the people. It is a clear message that the people cannot be intimidated or bought into surrendering their democratic rights.”