Foreign scholarship: NDDC introduces opportunities in education studies

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has extended its foreign post graduates scholarships to prospective beneficiaries in Education Studies.

NDDC Director, Education, Health and Social Services, Goshua Okejoto, disclosed this during the Computer-Based Tests conducted in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for 2,835 candidates shortlisted out of over 4,000 that applied for the 2018 scheme.

“The NDDC is using the programme to showcase the best of the Niger Delta and this has been justified by the academic performance of previous beneficiaries,” he said.

In addition to opportunities in management studies added in 2017, Okejoto said the awards in education this year was to help universities in the Niger Delta engage high calibre staff to grow the nation’s tertiary institutions capacity in turning out quality graduates.

Candidates, comprising those for Masters and Doctorate degrees, were examined primarily in their core areas of study during the 2018 qualification test with the final selection and the entire process expected to be concluded by end of September as directed by the Managing Director of the commission, Nsima Ekere.

On the choice of electronic qualification test, he said: “The process is very transparent as the candidates see their scores immediately after the test. That is the beauty of the computer-based test.”

The NDDC Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship was started in 2010 to equip Niger Delta graduates with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the local content programme of the Federal Government.

Only candidates who had finished the National Youth Service Corps and secured admission into foreign universities are eligible to to vie for opportunities under the scheme.