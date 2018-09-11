Breaking: Anambra NSCDC commandant is dead

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra, Mr John Ahwen, has died.

Newsmen report that Ahwen, who was deployed to the state in March 2017, died on Monday night in Awka.

Mr Mose Alao, Deputy Commandant of NSCDC in the state, told newsmen on Tuesday that late Ahwen reported to work on Monday looking “ hale and hearty” .

Alao said at 10:00 p.m., however, somebody came to his residence and informed him that Ahwen was seriously ill and had been taken to the hospital.

“At this point, the person requested that I accompanied him to see our boss in the hospital, but I told him that it would be in the morning hours that I would go and see him’’.

“But because the person insisted, I accompanied him, but surprisingly as we arrived Assumpta Hospital, Awka, a medical personnel took me to the room where I saw the lifeless body of our boss,’’ he said.

Alao, who said that both the headquarters of the NSCDC and the family of the deceased had been duly informed, noted that the staff of NSCDC in the state were in mourning because of the sudden death of Ahwen.

Newsmen report that Gov. Willie Obiano had visited the command headquarters of the NSCDC in the state at 3 p.m. to condole with the staff over the death.

Obiano, who described Ahwen’s death as `very painful’, said that the late commandant of NSCDC was a key player in the effective security architecture of the state.

The governor, accompanied by members of the state executive council, signed condolence register opened in the deceased’s office.(

NAN