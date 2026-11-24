Governor Oborevwori

Police probe possible security lapses;

women, youths protest killings;

Tributes pour in for slain activist Efemena Umukoro

Senator OmoAgege visits injured at the hospital

Senator Dafinone condemns killings

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday ( today) visited Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State following the gruesome killing of six persons by suspected political thugs during a political rally, assuring residents that those responsible for the violence would be brought to justice.

Four of the deceased were reportedly members of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), who were in the community for the party’s Delta Central senatorial rally. The All Progressives Congress (APC) was also holding a meeting close to the venue of the NDC rally.

The governor, who appeared visibly disturbed by the killings, said his administration would work closely with security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He described the incident as particularly disturbing, coming just weeks before the general elections, and warned that his administration would no longer tolerate political violence in any part of the state.

“Those who know me know that I am not a violent person. That is why, in my MORE Agenda, the fourth pillar is dedicated to enhancing peace and security.

“We have been preaching peace, and Delta State has enjoyed relative peace since 2023. The important thing is how to sustain that peace. I want to assure the people that this will not happen again. This must stop. It must stop. We cannot continue like this,” he said.

Oborevwori was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Mr Jaro Egbo, and top security officers in the state.

Some community residents, particularly women, carried placards expressing outrage over the killings and demanding justice for the victims, especially the President-General of the community, who was among those killed.

Police confirm six deaths, probe security deployment

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that six persons lost their lives during the violence that erupted at the NDC rally in Uduere, the hometown of the Ughelli North Council Chairman, Mr Jaro Egbo.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, who said the police had commenced a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police also said the investigation would examine the deployment and conduct of officers assigned to provide security at the rally, including whether they discharged their responsibilities professionally.

The statement read: ” Preliminary Police reports indicate that six persons lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries. The Force is aware of varying casualty figures circulating in the public domain. An ongoing investigation will establish the verified number of casualties and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, to immediately commence a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the incident.

“The investigation will establish the sequence of events, identify those responsible for the violence, and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the deployment and conduct of Police personnel at the venue.

“Any officer found to have acted negligently, unlawfully or in breach of professional standards will face appropriate disciplinary action, while all persons found culpable of criminal offences will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

Deltans question police neutrality –

Multiple sources claimed that about six police patrol vehicles were deployed to provide security during the rally, prompting concerns among residents and political observers over the effectiveness of the security arrangements.

“Why did the violence happen despite the presence of security operatives? Were the armed policemen unable to prevent the killings, or did they fail to discharge their responsibilities?” some Deltans queried.

The police have promised to examine the conduct of their personnel as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tributes pour in for slain activist Efemena Umukoro

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for Comrade Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Akima, a prominent NDC member and one of those killed during the violence.

Umukoro was a renowned activist and former President of the youth wing of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Urhobo nation.

The Board of Trustees of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps Nigeria has condemned his killing, describing him as a courageous member who was deeply committed to the struggle for justice, human rights and a peaceful Delta State.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Board, Comrade Amb. Eyefia Oliver, described his death as a devastating loss to the organisation, the human rights community and the many people whose lives he touched.

The statement said:

“Comrade Akima was a courageous human rights defender, a passionate advocate for the vulnerable and an active personality of great reputation whose dedication to humanity was evident in his everyday engagements.

“He was particularly known for his determination to seek justice for those who had been oppressed, victimised or denied their fundamental rights.

“He had a rare sense of responsibility towards the challenges of others, often handling people’s problems with the same urgency, compassion and determination as though they were his personal concerns.”

The organisation called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to conduct a thorough, professional and transparent investigation into his killing, identify all those connected with the crime and ensure they were prosecuted.

It warned that the circumstances surrounding his death must not be allowed to become another unresolved case.

The group also extended condolences to his aged parents, children, immediate family, friends and associates, insisting that his death was a painful blow to the struggle for justice and human rights.

“We demand justice for Akima. His killers must not go unpunished,” the statement added.

Oborevwori urged to make Delta politically safe

The killings have also triggered wider concerns over political security in Delta State, with residents urging Governor Oborevwori to take decisive steps to guarantee a level playing field for all political parties and candidates ahead of the general elections.

Some Deltans appealed to the governor to demonstrate, through concrete action, his commitment to peace, describing the protection of human lives as a responsibility that must transcend party affiliations.

One of the reactions drew attention to the governor’s recent appearance as an usher in a church ( which has earned him a nickname Chief Usher in the state) , urging him to reflect the values of Christianity in his approach to political governance.

“He should demonstrate the value for human life that Christianity is known for. The video of him performing the duties of an usher in a church recently went viral. We know him as a chief usher; let the Christ he professes be seen in his leadership,” the concerned resident said.

Others called on the governor to ensure that the blood of Urhobo youths was not continually shed because of political differences.

“Governor Sheriff should make sure the killing of Urhobo youths stops. We cannot continue to lose our young people because of party differences,” they said.

Orogun youths protest Efemena’s killing

Meanwhile, youths in Orogun community, the hometown of the late Efemena Umukoro, took to the streets to protest his gruesome killing.

The protesters condemned the violence and demanded justice, calling on the state government and security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death and bring those responsible to justice.

They insisted that his killing must not be swept under the carpet and urged security operatives to ensure that everyone connected with the crime was identified and prosecuted.

OmoAgege visits injured

Delta central candidate of the NDC Senator Ovie OmoAgege yesterday ( today) visited hospitalized members of his party receiving treatment at a hospital , urging them to be strong.

Senator Dafinone condemns the killing

Senator Ede Dafinone representing Delta central senatorial district and the senatorial candidate of the APC in the coming election has also condemned the killing , adding that the police should prosecute those behind the sad development.

“I received with profound shock and sadness the disturbing reports of violent clashes in Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, which reportedly claimed several lives and left others injured. I unequivocally condemn this tragic loss of innocent lives and every act of violence, regardless of the circumstances or political affiliations of those involved. No political ambition, disagreement or grievance is worth the blood of any citizen.

“I call on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, identify those responsible and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law “, he said.