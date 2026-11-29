The United Kingdom has rejected 84 per cent of Nigerian students invited for student visa credibility interviews between May and October 2026, placing Nigeria third among six countries with the highest refusal rates.

The figures were contained in a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) sector briefing paper obtained by The PIE News, which showed that 9,043 of the 11,415 interviews conducted during the six-month period resulted in applicants being considered non-credible by UK case officers.

Nepal recorded the highest refusal rate, with 92 per cent of students interviewed deemed non-credible, followed by India at 89 per cent. Nigeria ranked third with 84 per cent, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka both recorded 79 per cent. Pakistan had the lowest rate among the six countries, with 73 per cent.

The six countries with the highest student visa credibility interview refusal rates are:

Nepal – 92 per cent India – 89 per cent Nigeria – 84 per cent Bangladesh – 79 per cent Sri Lanka – 79 per cent Pakistan – 73 per cent

UKVI, however, cautioned that the figures covered only a six-month period and might not necessarily represent the annual trend.

The briefing also revealed a sharp increase in the proportion of Nigerian students invited for credibility interviews, rising from seven per cent in 2025 to 21 per cent in 2026.

UKVI attributed the development to “evolving patterns and our understanding of risk within the route”.

The immigration authority added: “We have seen an increase in applications from Nigeria where further scrutiny is needed, resulting in a greater proportion of applicants being invited to attend a credibility interview.”

According to the report, common reasons for visa refusals on credibility grounds included applicants’ inadequate research about their chosen universities and inability to clearly explain why they wanted to study in the UK.

Some applicants also struggled to demonstrate how their preferred institutions and programmes would “align with their future plans”.

Other reasons students were refused visas after credibility interviews included:

Insufficient knowledge of their chosen course or subject. Inability to explain their choice of university. Failure to demonstrate how their chosen programme aligns with their future plans. Concerns about English-language proficiency. Questions about the credibility of their financial resources.

The report also highlighted unusual reasons given to some students following credibility-based refusals, including their inability to state how many trees were on their chosen university’s campus or identify the nearest bus stop.

Speaking at Universities UK International’s International Student Recruitment Conference, Head of Work, Study, Family and Ukraine Services at the Home Office, Oliver Rae, said the government’s tighter visa compliance measures were not intended to

limit the number of international students entering the country.

“There is no cap on the number of students that we want to see coming to the UK, but very much a focus on genuine students,” he said.

Although Rae acknowledged that “we don’t always get the decisions right”, he said the number of students invited for interviews had declined year on year due to improved understanding of recruitment markets and risk assessment.

“That’s as a result of being able to gear caseworkers up to looking at risk in more detail and looking at specifics rather than taking a more broad brush approach,” he said.

He added: “It was 6,000 students that we interviewed during the summer period. We’ve seen quite a high refusal rate from people that are interviewed because of the way that we’ve been able to better identify people that we’ve got a greater concern over.”

Meanwhile, asylum claims involving international students have remained a major concern in the UK government’s approach to student visa applications.

The UKVI briefing identified Pakistani students as the most likely cohort to claim asylum, followed by students from India, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

The findings come amid broader changes to the UK’s student visa policies, including a visa brake affecting nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Sudan and Myanmar over concerns surrounding asylum claims.

The measures have raised further questions about the impact of immigration scrutiny on international student recruitment and access to UK universities.

Vanguard News