WhatsApp has announced plans to introduce an in-app feature allowing users to purchase and install data eSIMs for international travel without leaving the messaging platform.

The new feature is designed to help travellers stay connected when they arrive in foreign countries without having to purchase local SIM cards at airports, search for public Wi-Fi or incur expensive international roaming charges.

In an announcement on its official blog, WhatsApp said the service would allow users to buy and install travel data eSIMs in just a few taps while continuing to use their existing WhatsApp phone numbers.

The company explained that the development was aimed at making international travel easier by enabling users to maintain communication with family, friends and other contacts throughout their journeys.

“That way, when you land, you can keep using WhatsApp on your same phone number as you normally would without having to find the closest airport kiosk to buy a local SIM card, hunt for a cafe with Wi-Fi or rack up roaming charges,” the company said.

WhatsApp disclosed that it was working with eSIM providers and telecommunications partners, including Jio, Smart Axiata,

Smart Communications and Verizon, to make the service available.

The company said the feature would initially roll out in selected countries, with eligible users receiving an in-app notification when it becomes available to them.

The announcement adds to WhatsApp’s efforts to expand its services beyond instant messaging and provide users with additional digital tools.

The company said it would continue listening to user feedback and developing features aimed at helping people accomplish more through the platform.

Vanguard News