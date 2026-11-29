American musician Mike Love, co-founder of legendary rock band The Beach Boys, has died at the age of 85.

Love, renowned for his distinctive baritone vocals, songwriting contributions and energetic stage presence, died on Saturday, according to US media reports.

His publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed his death but did not disclose the cause or location.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman told Variety and Rolling Stone magazines, among other US media outlets.

She described him as an American cultural icon whose talent and influence inspired generations of musicians.

“We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans,” she said.

Born and raised in Southern California, Love drew inspiration from the region’s surf culture, which influenced the formation of The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and their friend Al Jardine.

The group developed a distinctive musical style, blending intricate, barbershop-inspired vocal harmonies with rock and roll rhythms and innovative recording techniques.

With Brian Wilson, Love wrote the lyrics and melody for the band’s first song, “Surfin’,” which helped establish the sound that would become its trademark.

By late 1962, The Beach Boys had become a household name in the United States with the release of “Surfin’ USA”, an enduring celebration of California’s youthful surf culture.

Their 1966 album, “Pet Sounds”, is widely regarded as one of the most influential records in pop music history. Other notable hits included “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?”, “Barbara Ann”, “California Girls” and “God Only Knows”.

Love also co-wrote several of the band’s popular songs, including “Good Vibrations”, “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Kokomo”.

Band disputes and legal battles

Despite the group’s musical success, internal disagreements, drug-related problems, financial disputes and lawsuits strained relationships among its members over the years.

Following the deaths of Dennis and Carl Wilson, and Brian Wilson’s pursuit of a solo career, Love secured exclusive touring rights to use The Beach Boys’ name through the band’s corporate entity, Brother Records, in the mid-1990s.

He also instituted legal action against Jardine to prevent him from using the group’s name in promotional materials for his tours, a move that attracted criticism from some fans.

Love frequently rejected suggestions that he was motivated by selfishness, jealousy or greed.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, he questioned the negative perception surrounding him, asking: “Why am I the villain… How did it get to this?”

He also pursued legal action over songwriting credits, eventually securing retroactive co-writing credits on 35 songs, with damages projected to generate at least $2 million, alongside future royalties.

In 2012, the three surviving original members — Love, Brian Wilson and Jardine — reunited for a 50th-anniversary tour despite their longstanding disagreements.

Love’s last performance was on October 10 in Nashville, following the rescheduling of nearly 30 summer tour dates by the latest version of the group to allow him time to “recharge”.

Tributes pour in

Following his final performance, actor and musician John Stamos, who had appeared as a special guest with The Beach Boys over several decades, told fans that Love was facing serious health challenges.

Reacting to his death, Stamos paid an emotional tribute, describing the loss as deeply painful.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” he said.

He added: “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

Carnie Wilson, daughter of Brian Wilson, also paid tribute to Love, describing him as an “amazing writer”.

“Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together,” she wrote on social media.

She added that Love shared a special family bond with her father and expressed hope that he would be reunited in heaven with Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson.

AFP