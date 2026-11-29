File: The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, (BBC)

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The authentic Obidient/Kwankwaso (OK) Movement has disowned John Ozyl Ughulu over his alleged decision to abandon the Peter Obi/Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso presidential ticket, reaffirming its support for Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The movement accused Ughulu of acting out of personal interest, alleging that his position did not reflect the collective aspirations of its grassroots members.

In a statement dated November 29 and signed by its national leadership, the group said Ughulu did not represent the genuine Obidient and Kwankwasiyya structures, rejecting what it described as his attempt to present a personal or factional position as the collective decision of the movement.

The statement was endorsed by Hon. Hillson Nwachuku, Nmaa Adamma Ukpabi, Alhaji Muhammed Mamza Abubakar, Engr. Ifeanyi Okorie and Shaikh Hamza Tijani Aliyu, identified as authorised spokespersons of the authentic OK Movement.

The group also defended the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)’s decision to maintain a single Presidential Campaign Council, describing it as a measure to prevent the emergence of parallel structures and political distractions arising from personal ambitions.

It declared that its members across the country remained committed to supporting Obi’s presidential ambition in 2027 but clarified that the endorsement did not amount to automatic support for all NDC candidates.

“We will not vote NDC top to bottom. Our support is specifically and principally for Peter Obi as the presidential candidate,” the statement said.

The movement explained that its members reserved the right to make independent choices in other elective contests based on candidates’ competence, character and alignment with the progressive ideals of the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements.

It urged supporters to remain focused, disciplined and united behind Obi’s presidential ambition, warning against attempts by individuals to hijack or derail the movement’s vision for a new Nigeria.

The group said it was established on the aspirations of Nigerians seeking integrity, competence and genuine service in leadership, adding that the struggle for political change remained ongoing.