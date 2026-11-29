Lagos State Governor, Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule

Sen. Mukhail Abiru(APC-Lagos East), has described the death of a former Lagosi State deputy governor, Sen. Idiat Adebule, as a painful loss to the state and Nigeria.

Abiru, in a condolence tribute on Sunday , said he received the news of Adebule’s death with profound sadness.

He noted that her contributions to public service, governance and national development would remain part of her enduring legacy.

The senator described the deceased as “an accomplished academic, distinguished administrator, astute grassroots politician and patriotic Nigerian, whose career reflected a strong commitment to public service.

Abiru recalled Adebule’s contributions as former deputy governor and later as senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District.

He noted that during her tenure in the Senate, she advocated legislation and policies aimed at advancing the interests of women, vulnerable groups and underserved communities.

“Her passing is a painful loss to Lagos State and the nation, considering her invaluable contributions to public service and national development,” he said.

Abiru said Adebule’s death had created a vacuum in the political and public service landscape, stressing that she would be remembered for her dedication to the people she served.

“Her commitment to the people and her contributions to governance will remain part of her enduring legacy,” Abiru said.

He commiserated with her constituents in Lagos West and political family, praying for the repose of her soul.